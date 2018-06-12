Rays' Joey Wendle: On bench against southpaw
Wendle is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As per usual, the lefty-hitting Wendle will take a seat on the bench with a left-handed pitcher (Jaime Garcia) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Christian Arroyo will start at the keystone and hit sixth in his stead.
