Wendle will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The Rays have installed Wendle as their new table setter against right-handed pitching following Mallex Smith's (infection) placement on the disabled list. Wendle will bat out of the leadoff spot for the third game in a row after going 3-for-8 with a walk and stolen base over the first two contests of the series.