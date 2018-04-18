Rays' Joey Wendle: Out against southpaw
Wendle is not in the lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Wendle will sit for the third straight game as Cole Hamels takes the mound for Texas. Daniel Robertson will get another start at the keystone and bat second. Over 15 appearances this season, Wendle is hitting .244/.360/.439 with one home run, five RBI and one stolen base.
