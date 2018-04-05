Rays' Joey Wendle: Out of lineup Thursday
Wendle is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle will retreat to the bench with southpaw David Price taking the mound for Boston. Daniel Robertson will draw the start at the keystone and bat eighth.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...