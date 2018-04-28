Wendle is out of Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the Rays facing southpaw David Price, they are loading up the lineup with right-handed hitters, resulting in Wendle starting the game on the bench. Daniel Robertson will start at second base and hit fifth in his place. Wendle should be back in the lineup Sunday against righty Rick Porcello.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories