Wendle is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The lefty-hitting Wendle will head to the bench despite a righty (Anibal Sanchez) pitching for the opposition. Brandon Lowe is starting at the keystone while Yoshi Tsutsugo handles the hot corner. Wendle is hitting .190 with one home run, two steals, one walk and 11 strikeouts in 42 at-bats over his last 10 games.