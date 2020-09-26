Wendle went 2-for-5 with a go-ahead two-run single and a run in a win over the Phillies on Friday.

Wendle snapped a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning with his timely single that plated Hunter Renfroe and Yoshi Tsutsugo, which ultimately proved to be the margin of victory of the Rays. The two-hit effort was Wendle's fourth in the last five contests, part of a torrid seven-game stretch during which he's hitting .480 (12-for-25) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, two stolen bases, one walk and three runs across 27 plate appearances.