Wendle went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

Wendle now has a trio of multi-hit efforts in his last five games, which has led to an impressive .400 average thus far in August. Many of hits over that stretch have been timely, as he's driven in four runs -- nearly half of his July total. Wendle's Wednesday production pushed his season line to a solid .292/.344/.413, figures that are partly comprised of 23 extra-base hits (13 doubles, four triples, six home runs).