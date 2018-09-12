Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Indians on Tuesday.

Wendle mustered the only extra-base hit for the Rays on a night when their offense was stymied by Shane Bieber and a pair of relievers. The versatile 28-year-old is putting together a solid follow-up effort after an outstanding August (.330 average, 18 RBI), with Tuesday serving as his fourth multi-hit tally in nine September contests.