Wendle went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a single and a double in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Wendle closed out the first half in strong fashion, generating three straight two-hit, two-RBI efforts. The 28-year-old is hitting a smoldering .405 over 47 plate appearances in July, an especially welcome departure from a month of June in which he hit just .192. Wendle's offensive numbers have naturally seen considerable boosts in the process, as he heads into the All-Star break slashing .283/.331/394 after entering the month with a .260/.302/.344 line.