Rays' Joey Wendle: Placed on paternity list
Wendle was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle with be away from the team for the next few days following the birth of his baby boy. The second baseman should be back with the Rays for their weekend series against the Orioles. Willy Adames was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding roster move.
