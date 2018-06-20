Wendle, who went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the Astros on Tuesday, is hitting .333 (4-for-12) with two RBI over his last three starts.

The versatile infielder has been a steady performer at the plate throughout the season while also turning in solid work in the field. Wendle has drawn the majority of his starts at second base, and he'll continue to see intermittent playing time there despite the expected Friday return of Daniel Robertson (hamstring).