Wendle went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Wendle hit leadoff for just the third time this season and was able to extend his hitting streak to four games in the process. The 28-year-old continues to carve out playing time for himself with defensive versatility, as he's now drawn three straight starts in left field, adding to a resume that already includes time at second base, third base and shortstop.