Wendle went 3-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

Wendle closed out May with a seven-game hitting streak, although Thursday's effort represented his first multi-hit tally during that stretch. The 28-year-old has proven to be an effective left-handed bat for manager Kevin Cash during what is his most extended taste of major-league action, as he's now slashing a solid .295/.344/.416 across 163 plate appearances.