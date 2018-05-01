Wendle is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Wendle is off to a hot start at the plate (.329 batting average, 13 runs scored, two stolen bases), but he'll retreat to the bench for a night off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Detroit starter Matt Boyd. Daniel Robertson will take his place at second base Tuesday night.

