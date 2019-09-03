Wendle went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

Wendle turned in a prototypical leadoff effort, setting the table effectively and crossing the plate on a home run by Austin Meadows and on Tommy Pham's pair of run-scoring hits . Wendle continues to scuffle at the plate overall this season, but he's hit safely in six of seven games since returning from a wrist injury.