Wendle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Sandwiched between C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos, Wendle was the middle leg of a back-to-back-to-back home run sequence in the third inning. The 28-year-old is riding a modest six-game hitting streak and is slashing .283/.333/.407 through 145 at-bats in his first extended stay in the majors.

