Rays' Joey Wendle: Singles, steals in loss
Wendle went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.
Wendle got the Rays to within 4-3 with his sixth-inning single that plated Jake Bauers, his third RBI over the past four games. The 28-year-old has proven to be a valuable offseason addition, providing a bit of everything offensively while also serving as a solid and versatile defensive asset in the infield. Factoring in Thursday's production, he sports a solid .278 average, a number partly comprised of 11 extra-base hits (nine doubles, three triples, two home runs).
