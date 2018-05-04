Rays' Joey Wendle: Sits against lefty
Wendle is not in the lineup Friday as the Rays take on J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle and Daniel Robertson have platooned at second base all year, with Wendle starting against all righties and Robertson starting against all lefties (as well as starting elsewhere occasionally against righties). Wendle is off to a strong start at the plate, hitting .316/.376/.474 through 85 plate appearances, though his .383 BABIP suggests that some regression is coming.
