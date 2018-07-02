Rays' Joey Wendle: Sits against southpaw
Wendle is not in the lineup Monday against the left-handed Wei-Yin Chen and the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle has still yet to start against a southpaw this season. Daniel Robertson gets the nod in left field in his place.
