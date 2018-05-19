Rays' Joey Wendle: Sits as always against southpaw
Wendle is not in the lineup Saturday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Angels.
Wendle has started against every righty and sat against every lefty so far this season. With Daniel Robertson needed at shortstop to deputize for the injured Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring), Christian Arroyo will start at second base for the first time this season.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...