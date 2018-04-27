Rays' Joey Wendle: Sits as usual against lefty
Wendle is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle and Daniel Robertson have taken part in a platoon at second base this season, with Wendle starting against every right-hander and Robertson facing every lefty. With Drew Pomeranz on the mound Friday, Roberston will get the nod. Wendle is off to a scorching start with the bat through his first 74 plate appearances, hitting .338/.405/.508, though once his .420 BABIP comes down to earth his numbers will likely look considerably less impressive.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?