Wendle is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wendle and Daniel Robertson have taken part in a platoon at second base this season, with Wendle starting against every right-hander and Robertson facing every lefty. With Drew Pomeranz on the mound Friday, Roberston will get the nod. Wendle is off to a scorching start with the bat through his first 74 plate appearances, hitting .338/.405/.508, though once his .420 BABIP comes down to earth his numbers will likely look considerably less impressive.