Wendle is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As per usual, Wendle will ride the pine with a lefty (CC Sabathia) taking the hill for the opposition. With Wendle on the bench, Willy Adames will move over to the keystone, opening up a start at shortstop for Adeiny Hechavarria, who had transitioned to a bench role after recently returning from the disabled list.