Wendle went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a solo home run and a single and also scored twice in a loss to the Twins on Friday.

Wendle closed out the scoring on the night with his ninth-inning solo blast off Fernando Rodney, his fourth of the season. The versatile infielder is in the midst of a torrid stretch at the plate as the All-Star break approaches, as he's now hitting .394 with two doubles, two homers and four RBI in 37 July plate appearances.