Rays' Joey Wendle: Stays red-hot in win
Wendle went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
Wendle had been steady but unspectacular at the plate for most of the first half, but he's taken his game to another level following the All-Star break. The 28-year-old is slashing an impressive .341/.386/.507 with a .380 wOBA over 154 plate appearances in the second half of the campaign while remaining in the lineup in different positions on a near-everyday basis. Additionally, Wendle has made up for modest power with plenty of timely hits, as he's hitting .304 over his 212 plate appearances with men on base, leading to a respectable 49 RBI despite just seven home runs.
More News
