Wendle went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Red Sox.

Wendle took Hector Velazquez deep in the second inning to put the Rays on the board. The 28-year-old has been dialed in to start the month, hitting .327/.356/.545 with two homers, 12 RBI and a stolen base across 15 games.

