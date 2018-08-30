Wendle went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Braves.

Wendle plated a couple runs on a two-out single in the first inning and extended a four-game multi-hit streak. The 28-year-old has been flashing his speed lately as well, as he's also swiped four bases in that span, making him 12-for-16 on the season.