Rays' Joey Wendle: Three hits in win
Wendle went 3-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
Wendle has been a pleasant surprise in the early going, and he's now racked up three straight multi-hit performances amidst an 8-for-13 stretch. He's also notched a double-digit number of steals in each of his last three seasons in the minors, so he's capable of providing some speed along the base paths as well.
