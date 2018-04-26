Wendle went 3-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Wendle has been a pleasant surprise in the early going, and he's now racked up three straight multi-hit performances amidst an 8-for-13 stretch. He's also notched a double-digit number of steals in each of his last three seasons in the minors, so he's capable of providing some speed along the base paths as well.

