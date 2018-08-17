Wendle went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Wendle's first-inning two-bagger plated Mallex Smith to open the scoring on the afternoon for the Rays against Masahiro Tanaka. The versatile 28-year-old matched has already matched his July RBI total (nine), and he's followed up last month's .360 average with a .349 figure thus far in August. Wendle's red-hot second half has kept him in the lineup on an everyday basis, keeping his stock robust across all fantasy formats.