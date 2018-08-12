Wendle went 2-for-4 with an RBI ground-rule double in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Wendle opened the scoring with his timely two-bagger in the first, plating Mallex Smith for his fourth RBI over the last two games. The 28-year-old is now hitting .407 over the first eight games of August, a surge that's already boosted his season average 10 points to .295.