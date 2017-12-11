Rays' Joey Wendle: Traded to Tampa Bay
Wendle was traded from the A's to the Rays in exchange for a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The two teams worked out a deal after Wendle was designated for assignment by the Athletics last week. The 27-year-old spent most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Nashville, though he did earn a September callup and hit .308/.357/.615 in eight games for the big club. Wendle will fight for an Opening Day roster spot as infield depth, though it's possible he winds up at Triple-A Durham to start the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Joey Wendle: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Joey Wendle: Smacks grand slam in win•
-
Athletics' Joey Wendle: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Athletics' Joey Wendle: Reinstated from DL, optioned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Joey Wendle: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Joey Wendle: Testing shoulder•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...