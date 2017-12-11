Wendle was traded from the A's to the Rays in exchange for a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The two teams worked out a deal after Wendle was designated for assignment by the Athletics last week. The 27-year-old spent most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Nashville, though he did earn a September callup and hit .308/.357/.615 in eight games for the big club. Wendle will fight for an Opening Day roster spot as infield depth, though it's possible he winds up at Triple-A Durham to start the season.