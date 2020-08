Curtiss allowed a solo home run, two singles and a walk in 1.1 innings while serving as the opener in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Yankees. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Curtiss's lone run allowed came on a Luke Voit homer in the first. The right-hander retired the first batter he faced in the second, but was pulled after allowing a walk and single in consecutive at-bats. Curtiss, who has an ERA of .352, remains an option to open games going forward.