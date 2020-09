Curtiss walked one and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings during Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander was effective as Tampa's opener before giving way to Ryan Yarbrough. Curtiss has reeled off nine straight appearances without allowing an earned run, posting a 0.71 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through 11.1 innings over that stretch with two wins and a save, but his inconsistent role in the Rays bullpen limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats.