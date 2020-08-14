Curtiss was one of the candidates mentioned by manager Kevin Cash to serve as an opener during one of the two weekend games against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old right-hander has been impressive out of the bullpen through his first two appearances, allowing an earned run on four hits over 4.2 innings while posting a 5:0 K:BB. Curtiss' most recent outing was a 2.2-inning stint against the Red Sox on Tuesday, so his arm should be sufficiently rested to work the 1-to-2 innings Cash has typically asked his openers to cover in the past.