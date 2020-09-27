Curtiss allowed one run (zero earned) on three hits across two-thirds of an inning Saturday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Rays' manager Kevin Cash opted to use Curtiss as the team's opener Saturday despite the 27-year-old picking up a save in Friday's series opener. Curtiss allowed consecutive singles to begin the game and was charged with an unearned run after Jean Segura hit a sharp ground ball that forced Yoshi Tsutsugo to make a wild throw to first which plated a run for the Phillies. Curtiss's day was abruptly over after 15 pitches as the righty owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 25 innings.