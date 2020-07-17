Curtiss has been impressive in summer camp and struck out the side during his one inning in Thursday's intrasquad game, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been effectively operating high in the zone with an explosive fastball during summer camp, following an impressive Grapefruit League stint during which he fired seven scoreless, two-hit innings. Curtiss was hit hard in two of his first three big-league stints with the Twins, but manager Kevin Cash noted Thursday that he expects the 27-year-old is "going to help us at some point this season, for sure."