Curtiss (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over 2.2 relief innings in an 8-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Andrew Kittredge (elbow) was the listed opener but only lasted two batters before coming out of the game, and Curtiss was the next man up for the Rays. The 27-year-old then got credit for his first MLB win when Tampa pushed across a couple of early runs against Martin Perez. Curtiss has now tossed 4.2 innings over two appearances since being added to the roster Sunday, finding success with a 1.93 ERA and 5:0 K:BB.