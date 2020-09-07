Curtiss (3-0) was credited with the win in an extra-inning victory over the Marlins on Sunday, allowing an unearned run on one hit and recording a strikeout over one inning.

Curtiss opened the top of the 10th in typically strong fashion, inducing a groundout from Starling Marte and a line out from Jesus Aguilar with inning-opening baserunner Lewis Brinson stuck on second base. However, Matt Joyce was subsequently able to bring his teammate home with a clutch two-out single, marking it the first run, albeit unearned, on Curtiss' ledger in the last five appearances. Although the timely hit did give the Marlins a temporary 4-3 advantage, Curtiss garnered his third win of the campaign when Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe were able to bring home a pair of runs for the Rays in home half of the frame.