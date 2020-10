Curtiss will be on the hill to start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Curtiss will likely be nothing more than an opener in this contest, as he's recorded no more than eight outs in any of his appearances this season. He's a good bet to pitch well during his brief outing, as he recorded a 1.80 ERA and a 25:3 K:BB in 25 innings this season.