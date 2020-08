Curtiss will serve as the opener Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old has yet to pitch in the series, but he'll take the mound for the start of the series finale. Curtiss has a 2.84 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB through 6.1 innings this season, and he's likely to be followed by Trevor Richards in the bulk role.