Curtiss picked up his first save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Toronto, allowing no hits and no walks in 1.2 scoreless innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Curtiss has demonstrated great versatility of late, picking up his first career save just three days after serving as the team's opener. The right-hander wasn't able to pick up any strikeouts, but he retired each of the five Jays he faced. With Nick Anderson (forearm) landing on the 10-day injured list earlier Sunday, Curtiss could see more save opportunities moving forward.