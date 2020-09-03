Fairbanks (2-0) picked up the win in a victory over the Yankees on Wednesday, firing a pair of scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts.

The right-hander has now put together four straight scoreless efforts, a stretch during which he's logged six innings of work and yielded just three hits overall while recording six strikeouts. Curtiss has yet to allow more than one earned run in any of his eight appearances, which include one start. The versatile 27-year-old is likely to continue seeing multi-inning relief assignments on occasion for the balance of the regular season.