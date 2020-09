Curtiss will serve as the opener Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old will open for the second time this season, with Ryan Yarbrough following in the bulk role. Curtiss hasn't allowed an earned run over his past 10 innings and has a 1.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across 17.2 frames this season.