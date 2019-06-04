Rays' John Doxakis: Lands with Rays at 61 overall

The Rays have selected Doxakis with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Doxakis is more floor than ceiling, working with a fringe-average fastball that often sits in the upper 80s, despite a big 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame. The southpaw from Texas A&M has solid secondary offerings in his changeup and slider, although neither pitch projects to be better than a 50- or 55-grade offering. His deceptive delivery and ability to locate his pitches allows the whole arsenal to play up to the point that he could develop into a No. 5 starter who eats innings in a big-league rotation.