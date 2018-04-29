Rays' Johnny Field: Connects for first career homer
Field went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.
He touched up lefty Brian Johnson for his first career homer. Field was starting for the first time since April 18 and it looks like his opportunities will remain sporadic with Rob Refsnyder also in the mix as a reserve outfielder. Field is merely an AL-only consideration.
