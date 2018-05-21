Field went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs in the Rays' 5-2 loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Field was one of the only Tampa Bay hitters who could get to a dominant Shohei Ohtani in this contest, as the 26-year-old outfielder accounted for both of his team's runs with a third-inning solo blast and coming around to score following an eight-inning double. He continues to hit well in a regular role in place of the injured Carlos Gomez, as Field is now slashing .308/.348/.554 through 65 at-bats.