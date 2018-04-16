Rays' Johnny Field: Contributes pair of hits Sunday
Field went 2-for-4 with a double in a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.
Field was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday, and he ended up entering Sunday's game after Kevin Kiermaier suffered a sprained right thumb. Given that Kiermaier himself indicated he expects to miss multiple games with the injury, Field appears poised for some consistent playing time in the immediate future.
