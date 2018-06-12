Field, who is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, is dealing with a minor right knee injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This better explains Field's absence from the starting lineup for a second straight game. The outfielder apparently tweaked his knee during Sunday's loss to the Mariners, though a subsequent MRI revealed no structural damage and he's expected to rejoin the starting nine soon. Field will be available off the bench Tuesday if needed.