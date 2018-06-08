Rays' Johnny Field: Drives in three
Field went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI Thursday against the Mariners.
Field drove in all three of his runs with a double in the ninth inning to cut the Mariners' lead to 5-4. He continues to get consistent playing time but has cooled considerably of late, as he entered Thursday's contest batting just .156 over the past 15 days. He has shown the potential to hit left-handed pitching well as he is slugging .581 against them in 43 at-bats this season, which could give him some value in daily lineup leagues.
