Rays' Johnny Field: Goes deep again Friday
Field went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Friday.
Field made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order, posting a multi-hit effort and homering for the second time in three games. The 26-year-old continues to split time with Rob Refsnyder and has proven adept at parlaying occasional playing time into solid production.
